4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $539,900

Beautiful Georgetown II model being built by McNaughton Homes in prestigious Wilshire Estates. Welcome to this nearly 2600 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath craftsman style beauty set on a .46 acre level, corner home-site. The location is super convenient and yet nestled within a quiet community. The 1st floor greets you with an oversized foyer, powder room, living/dining room combo, gourmet kitchen featuring quality cabinetry with soft auto close doors and drawers, accented with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, quartz countertops, island and spacious pantry all open to the family room showcasing the gas fireplace with craftsman style mantel and shiplap detail above. Off of the oversized 2 car side entry garage you can enter through the mudroom complete with bench and pegs. This home boasts an amazing master ensuite upstairs with private wet room. Immerse yourself in this masterbath, featuring a vaulted ceiling, skylights, transom window and soaking tub set in the oversized tiled shower area you won't want to leave! Three other bedrooms, 2nd full bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Basement is ready to finish now or later. Take comfort in knowing this home has solid, continuous poured concrete 9' high basement walls that have been waterproofed and offers a 10 year warranty. Home is energy efficient and HERS tested. Home to complete this summer. Come make this your next home, you'll be glad you did!