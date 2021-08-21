Beautiful Georgetown II model being built by McNaughton Homes in prestigious Wilshire Estates. Welcome to this nearly 2600 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath craftsman style beauty set on a .46 acre level, corner home-site. The location is super convenient and yet nestled within a quiet community. The 1st floor greets you with an oversized foyer, powder room, living/dining room combo, gourmet kitchen featuring quality cabinetry with soft auto close doors and drawers, accented with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, quartz countertops, island and spacious pantry all open to the family room showcasing the gas fireplace with craftsman style mantel and shiplap detail above. Off of the oversized 2 car side entry garage you can enter through the mudroom complete with bench and pegs. This home boasts an amazing master ensuite upstairs with private wet room. Immerse yourself in this masterbath, featuring a vaulted ceiling, skylights, transom window and soaking tub set in the oversized tiled shower area you won't want to leave! Three other bedrooms, 2nd full bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Basement is ready to finish now or later. Take comfort in knowing this home has solid, continuous poured concrete 9' high basement walls that have been waterproofed and offers a 10 year warranty. Home is energy efficient and HERS tested. Home to complete this summer. Come make this your next home, you'll be glad you did!
4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $525,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wetzel was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Police said the 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling north on I-81 and was passing multiple vehicles in the left lane at 10:33 a.m. Saturday, but the driver lost control.
The investigation led to the division’s recovery of $165,653 in back wages for 3,314 workers at 192 stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a man finding a person attempting to saw off his vehicle's catalytic converter, as well as assault arrests in Cumberland County.
Title IX complaints said to be filed against schools including Messiah University as part of religious exemption suit
Hunter et. al. v. U.S. Department of Education is a class-action suit by students who say they have been harmed by anti-LGBTQ policies at religious colleges and universities.
The South Middleton School Board voted Monday to begin the academic year with mandatory masking in place, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers locally as well as school outbreaks around the nation.
The number of patients hospitalized and those in the intensive care unit jumped over the weekend as Cumberland County saw another 100 cases over the last two days.
DOH: 54 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday; hospitalizations increase fifth straight day
The southcentral region reported 352 cases Tuesday, with eight of the region's 13 counties showing double-digit increases and four counties showing increases of 50 or more cases.
Today's police log includes a crash and two theft investigations.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a retail theft and a crash in Perry County.