4 Bedroom Home in Dauphin - $209,999

This adorable, well-kept, updated bi-level is located within walking distance to the community pool, baseball fields, running track, and park! This house boosts four-bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a living room, a large family room, a kitchen, a dining room and a beautiful deck that overlooks the backyard where you can watch your loved ones enjoying the above ground pool. The car port attached to the house and the two additional parking spots in the driveway is perfect for anyone who needs some extra space. Hurry and book your showing because this is bound to go quickly!!! Seller's need to close on or before April 8, 2022. The solar panels are leased and the lease will roll over to the next owner so the next owner could choose to purchase the solar panels from the company if they wanted.