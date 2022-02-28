This adorable, well-kept, updated bi-level is located within walking distance to the community pool, baseball fields, running track, and park! This house boosts four-bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a living room, a large family room, a kitchen, a dining room and a beautiful deck that overlooks the backyard where you can watch your loved ones enjoying the above ground pool. The car port attached to the house and the two additional parking spots in the driveway is perfect for anyone who needs some extra space. Hurry and book your showing because this is bound to go quickly!!! Seller's need to close on or before April 8, 2022. The solar panels are leased and the lease will roll over to the next owner so the next owner could choose to purchase the solar panels from the company if they wanted.
4 Bedroom Home in Dauphin - $209,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lebanon area restaurant owner bought both Rockwell's locations, including the Mechanicsburg area facility.
Police said Walmart will send an estimate of the damage caused by the fire to the investigating officer, but no information about that has been released.
State Police said some cows did have minor injuries and I-81 reopened around 3 p.m.
Police said an unidentified person was pronounced dead after a crash before 6 a.m. on Route 641 (Forge Hill Road).
UPDATE: State police announce homicide investigation with 2 victims after fire in Southampton Township Wednesday morning
Fire crews were called to the house fire around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a basement fire at the location. The Cumberland County coroner was later called to the scene as well.
Cumberland County DA: More information about North Middleton Township police-involved shooting expected later this week
The shooting happened Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m. when officers from North Middleton Township Police Department, Newville Borough Police Department and Camp Hill Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant.
Turf field in the works, Cumberland Valley High School ready to host PIAA football championships through 2025
PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi applauded Cumberland Valley's proposal as well as the support it would receive from the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau.
Here are school closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 25.
Jasmine Lynn Forbes, 31, is approximately 5’ 01” and 105 pounds, according to a department release.
January 17, 1954- February 19, 2022