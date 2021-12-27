This two-story home with over 3,000 sq.. feet includes a 2-car garage with mudroom entry. To the front of the home is a versatile living room and a formal dining room with an optional tray ceiling. A 2-story great room with optional gas fireplace opens to the breakfast area and kitchen. The laundry room is on the 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms. The owners suite with an expansive closet and private bathroom can be upgraded. An optional recreation room can be added to the 2nd floor for additional living space. A grand, 2-story foyer option can also be added to the home. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
4 Bedroom Home in Carlisle - $469,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
The corridor comprises a 2.5-mile segment of state-owned roadway traversing the township’s northern portion from Shiremanstown to Lemoyne.
Met-Ed reported on its website that 3,425 customers are without power in Cumberland County, with most located in Monroe and South Middleton townships.
Cumberland County welcomes first female sheriff, court majority as Ebert set to retire as district attorney
“This criminal justice reform isn’t exactly suiting my personality,” Skip Ebert said Monday, and the changing environment partially influenced him to step down.
South Middleton School Board members Monday appointed Tony Lucido and Terry Draper to fill vacancies left by the departure of Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz.
For Cumberland County's population of people ages 5 and older, 67.5% have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 3.6%.
Dillon Wakefield made a habit of running over and through opposing defenders this season.
Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of electronics from a North Middleton business and an arrest in grocery store thefts in the region.
A rabid cat was found last week in Boiling Springs, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.
Multiple township residents described weeks of missed pickups and collections that occur at random and are often botched, with trash scattered around neighborhoods from torn-open bags.
2021 All-Sentinel Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle repeats as district champ, Player of the Year
The Liberty University signee netted 50 goals and six assists as a senior, earning Pennsylvania Player of the Year honors and her third straight All-State selection.