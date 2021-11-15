4 Bedroom Home in Carlisle - $434,600

A bright and open home with a beautiful exterior, front porch, and 2-car garage.. An oversized great room with optional gas fireplace includes triple windows, and flows comfortably into the dining area, with sliding glass door access to the back yard patio. In turn, the dining area opens to the kitchen with a breakfast bar for convenient eat-in seating. At the front of the home, the flex space room can be used for a variety of purposes. The 2nd floor includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a laundry area. The owner's suite includes a private bath, double bowl vanity, and large closet. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)