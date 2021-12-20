 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Carlisle - $418,400

Lots of room in this two-story, 4,000+ sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.. Plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining with a floor plan that includes a hearth room (with optional coffered ceiling), great room with 2-story ceilings, living room, study, and formal dining room. Kitchen opens to sunny breakfast area, with access to the patio (or optional deck). Owners suite (with optional tray ceiling) includes dressing area, double closets, and a private bath with optional whirlpool. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

