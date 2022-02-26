Gorgeous Colonial style home nestled in the community of applewood offering Hardwood floors, lofty windows, and a neutral color palette; Living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining family and friends; Chefs eat-in kitchen equipped with sleek stainless steel appliances, decorative backsplash, expansive center island, quartz countertops, granite sink, pendant lighting, pantry, and breakfast room with direct access to the deck; Family room set off the kitchen adorned with a fireplace; Main level powder room and mud room; Primary suite featuring a Venetian style en-suite full bath with separate vanities, walk in shower, soaking tub, and water closet; Three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bath, and laundry room complete the upper level
4 Bedroom Home in Aspers - $400,000
