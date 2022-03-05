 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Aspers - $375,000

Gorgeous Colonial home nestled in the community of applewood offering Hardwood floors, lofty windows, Separate dinning room great for entertaining, Living room/office that could be converted into a first floor bedroom if needed. Chefs eat-in kitchen equipped with sleek stainless steel appliances, decorative backsplash, expansive 10ft quartz island and quartz countertops, granite sink, pendant lighting, pantry and spacious Breakfast/sunroom with direct access to the deck; Family room set off the kitchen adorned with a fireplace; Main level powder room and mud room; Primary suite featuring a Venetian style en-suite full bath with separate vanities, walk in shower, soaking tub, and water closet; Three additional bedrooms all with large walk-in closets, full bath with dual vanity, and a separate laundry room completes the upper level. Oversize two car garage with large bump out that could fit a 3rd car/ATV's/workout room/storage. Both garage doors are equipped with wifi MyQ technology. Exterior offers Manicured landscape, front porch, Stone veneer, Rear deck with propane hook up for grill and electric hook up for Hot tube.

