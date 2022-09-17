4 Bedroom Home in Aspers - $325,000

Beautiful craftsman model home settled on a corner lot on almost half an acre with views of rolling mountains outside your front door. Enter into the open floor plan main level by way of the front porch or two-car garage and experience a sun-drenched interior waiting for your personal touch. The foyer welcomes you and is adjacent to the office and dining rooms featuring high ceilings, french doors, and gorgeous hardwood floors that continue throughout! Let the kitchen, boasting stainless steel appliances, a center island with a breakfast bar, 42"� cabinetry, and a breakfast area with access to the balcony be the ideal center of the home to gather with family and friends. A gas-burning fireplace with a traditional mantle and plush carpet completes the living room and provides a cozy atmosphere for a movie night with loved ones. Relax and unwind in the primary bedroom suite that offers a tray ceiling, crown molding, double vanity, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and a luxurious ceramic tile walk-in shower. Possibilities are endless in the lower level to create a guest suite, media room, fitness center, or an income-generating opportunity. Major commuter routes include I-83, US-15, and PA-34.