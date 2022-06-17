39 new citizens take oath in Carlisle

Thirty-nine new citizens took the oath of citizenship during Cumberland County's annual Naturalization Ceremony on Friday.

The new citizens, representing 23 countries, took their oath in the county’s Old Courthouse and received certificates of naturalization from Cumberland County Prothonotary Dale Sabadish.

“Welcome to our 39 new Cumberland County Citizens,” said Dale Sabadish, Cumberland County Prothonotary. We are proud of all these individuals who have devoted countless hours over many years to the citizenship process. Congratulations as you celebrate your first day as citizens of the United States of America.”

The ceremony included Melvin Roy with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Judges Michelle H. Sibert, Albert H. Masland and Carrie E. Hyams, who administered the oath.

For information on the naturalization process, contact the Prothonotary’s Office at 717.240.6195 or email Prothonotary@ccpa.net. For copies of original naturalization papers and the history of naturalization inventory from 1798 to 1942, visit www.ccpa.net/121/Prothonotary.

