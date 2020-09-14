3 Things To Know

1. A mix of old and new in the run game: Perhaps in Year 2 under head coach Joe Sinkovich, heading into a new division and entering the season in the midst of a global pandemic it would be better to start Week 1 on Sept. 25 with a deep, senior-heavy ground game. That's not quite the case in Newville, where there's an interesting mix of vets and greenhorns. Dillon Wakefield returns to headline the running back core, which also expects more from Grant Long. And QB Jack Shulenberger can't be ignored after rushing for a team-high eight TDs a year ago. But in front of them will be a line that is simultaneously bigger than a year ago and also more inexperienced. The Bulldogs' big dogs last year weren't all that big — almost all were under 200 pounds — but head coach Joe Sinkovich can say now that's not the case. However, they'll have to replace roughly half the starters (plus imposing tight end Gavin Pritchard). Among the linemen expected to open up rushing lanes are James Laird, the group's top returning senior, junior Andrew Adams and sophomore Jay Roberds. "This year, if everything’s going to work out the way I think it’s gonna, we’ll have a pretty decent-sized line," Sinkovich said.
2. On the other side of the fence: The defensive line will also get a sizable shakeup. Gone is Pritchard, one of the Mid-Penn's top pass rushers the last few years, and fellow bookend Nathan Fetchkan. Big Spring has a lot to replace in the sack department. Austin Long will slide down from his outside linebacker position to man one of those defensive end spots, and Roberds, who was ostensibly the third d-end and played "over half the snaps" as a freshman, will take the other spot, Sinkovich said.
3. Something new every week: The transition to the Mid-Penn Capital brings with it a new challenge, especially defensively. Or maybe it's seven new challenges. Big Spring's defense has grown accustomed to the run-heavy Colonial, and was quite good against most teams on the ground in recent years despite their size. The Capital will require more versatility — defensive backs will have to be better in pass coverage, linebackers will have to play the run and pass, and be ready for some mobile QBs, and the defensive line will have to grow quickly. "We’re gonna get more throwing, more spread teams that we’re gonna have to be able to play athletic and play safe," Sinkovich said. "There’s a lot of good players in that conference, D-I talent, that we’re going to have to try to slow down." The Bulldogs pride themselves on their defense, so they won't shy away from the challenges.
