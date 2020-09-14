3 Things To Know

1. A mix of old and new in the run game: Perhaps in Year 2 under head coach Joe Sinkovich, heading into a new division and entering the season in the midst of a global pandemic it would be better to start Week 1 on Sept. 25 with a deep, senior-heavy ground game. That's not quite the case in Newville, where there's an interesting mix of vets and greenhorns. Dillon Wakefield returns to headline the running back core, which also expects more from Grant Long. And QB Jack Shulenberger can't be ignored after rushing for a team-high eight TDs a year ago. But in front of them will be a line that is simultaneously bigger than a year ago and also more inexperienced. The Bulldogs' big dogs last year weren't all that big — almost all were under 200 pounds — but head coach Joe Sinkovich can say now that's not the case. However, they'll have to replace roughly half the starters (plus imposing tight end Gavin Pritchard). Among the linemen expected to open up rushing lanes are James Laird, the group's top returning senior, junior Andrew Adams and sophomore Jay Roberds. "This year, if everything’s going to work out the way I think it’s gonna, we’ll have a pretty decent-sized line," Sinkovich said.