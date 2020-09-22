3 Things To Know

1. Gannon ready for a bigger role: With a year of start experience under his belt, McMeans is ready for a bigger role in the offense. That’s good, because the Colts are breaking in a new stable of skill positions players after the departure of Morris and Gillen’s top five receivers from the 2019 campaign. Early indications are that McMeans, who worked through the offseason to improve his accuracy after completing 51% of his pass attempts as a junior, is ready for the challenge. “Last year, we were asking our quarterback to be more of a game manager, whereas this year we are asking him to make more decisions. We will be more balanced 50-50 (run-pass) this year as we had been in years past," Gillen said. "I think he’s ready. Last year, when you are a first-year starter, having a returning tailback like we had and a great defense, it was easy to just have him manage the game. This year, we are going to be more dynamic on offense. We were one-dimensional last year, and that was something in the offseason that we really focused on. I think we are ready to take that step.”