3 Things To Know

1. A boon for the little guys: Bigelow has a rather counterintuitive stance on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his football team, which has between 27-29 rostered players — it's been a "benefit." On the surface, that doesn't seem possible when the Lions lost precious time in the weight room and didn't have the same on-field workout time to put new pieces together, like everyone else. But look a little deeper. Camp Hill and its small-school brethren don't have the same social-distancing challenges during workouts. They need fewer pods in the weight room, and on the field they aren't as spread out as schools like Cumberland Valley. "It’s actually kind of helped us, so we can actually be together, socially distanced, all at the same time," Bigelow said. "I think the smaller schools have actually benefited for the first time ever in the history of the world."