3 Things To Know

1. Time to let it fly: If there was an archetype for developing and starting a young quarterback over three years, it looks a lot like what Shippensburg has done with Zack Manning. As a sophomore, Manning won the QB competition and was tasked with managing the game while feeding the explosive Adam Houser, a running back now at IUP. As a junior, the Greyhounds opened the playbook up a little more, which paid off as Manning attempted 17 more passes (completing 12 more), threw for 225 more yards and doubled his TDs from seven to 15 (while matching the number of picks: five). He no longer has Houser, or last year's two-headed backfield that featured speedy 1,200-yard rushers Adam Sharrow and Jacob Loy. Instead, he has deep threat WR Isaiah Houser and the green light. "He’s one of the very few three-year starters that I have," head coach Eric Foust said. "Right now, I think he has the capabilities to be a very good quarterback this year, and it’s time to let him go."