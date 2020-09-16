3 Things To Know

3. Competition at QB, RB: Colin Lunde is the incumbent under center in the Bubblers' Wing-T, but he's facing competition from Carson Garvey, Zell said. "I think our expectation for the quarterback position, not necessarily Colin, is to make good decisions," Zell said. "If something’s not there, tuck the ball and run." Lunde (or Garvey) will not be asked to shoulder the load, but seven interceptions and a completion percentage around 30% doesn't typically cut it. And there's a quartet of ball carriers that could see sizable carries in a system that requires several in order to excel. RB De'Von James is the only senior of the group, and he'll share time with Joey Menke. A junior (Aiden Metzger) and sophomore (Trey McCardell) expect to see the bulk of the time at fullback. Whatever combination lines up in the backfield, there's an expectation to improve on the 129.3 yards per game rushing. The Wing-T works best when it's grinding down opponents, and that requires lots of carries and lots of yards on the ground. Expect more now that the group behind the offensive line is a little more seasoned.