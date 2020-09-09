3 Things To Know

1. New coach, new scheme, new challenges: It can't be easy to take over a new team in the middle of a pandemic. But Oswalt, one of two new skippers in Cumberland County this year, arrives with a leg up — he's a CV grad and already has proven himself capable of quickly leaving his mark during his previous two stops at Carlisle and Central York, where he established dynamic no-huddle spread offenses. Oswalt joked repeatedly this summer he might run the Single Wing with CV this year. No chance that happens. Still, he's spent the last few months socially distanced, trying to quickly install his offensive and defensive schemes. It's not easy, but preparation has helped. "What people don’t understand — maybe they do — we are so to-a-tee organized and [regimented]," Oswalt said. "There’s no playbook for how you’re supposed to prepare your kids. ... The big thing I’ve learned is always going to practice with a positive mind."

2. Who benefits most? Quarterbacks: Oswalt's offenses have a track record of producing good quarterbacks. At Carlisle, Billy Burger landed an offer from Dickinson and Eric Harris tried to walk on at Penn State. At Central York, Cade and Beau Pribula developed into Division I prospects. Now it's Alex Kovach who stands to benefit. "Kovach is looking good, he’s really progressing," Oswalt said. "He has grown a ton. He benefited from the pandemic, he benefited from being home March, April, May, June. … He doesn’t need the affirmation, he doesn’t need the pat on the back, but he needed to find confidence in himself." But Kovach has to secure the job first. Oswalt told all the seniors he's not reserving spots for them just because they're seniors or started last year. The same stands for Kovach, who is being tested by junior JT Mazzie and sophomore Isaac Sines, Oswalt said. He's been impressed by how all three have competed and worked, in Zoom meetings, practices and even video games, which have proven an entertaining source of bonding for the group and the team.