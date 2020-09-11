3 Things To Know

1. Lots of carries to replace: Life without RB-LB Kyle Swartz begins, and it's not an envious position for Miller or the team. Swartz was a standout back and not too shabby on defense either, but he's now wrestling at Army this winter. How do you replace a powerful back like Swartz who had 2,000 yards a year ago? "You don’t," head coach Bill Miller said. "It’s that simple, you don’t. You can’t go into this saying well, you’re going to replace Kyle with anybody. Players like Kyle only come around once in a while. … The trick is to try to replace as much of his numbers as you can." Miller likes CJ Wagner, who arrived this year "more focused," and the other RBs fighting to step into the backfield vacancy. "As I’m sitting here driving home … I can’t tell ya [what our backfield will look like]," Miller said. "There’s a handful of kids who are all working hard, the tailback in that I offense. Kids want to be that. There’s a lot of kids vying for that position."