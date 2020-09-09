3 Things To Know

1. Second coming of Clem?: Head coach Brett Ickes hasn't been shy to compare sophomore Ezeekai Thomas to former Carlisle standout QB Clem Johnson, an athletic signal caller who went on to play at North Carolina State and then the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Now we'll get to see if the high praise holds up. "He’s a great kid, he’s very athletic," Ickes said. "Very Clem-like in athleticism. He’s a kid I know he doesn’t get rattled." Thomas is expected to take over under center this year unless Bishop McDevitt transfer Victor Patterson, who also plays receiver, beats him out. If not, Carlisle could have the most stability it's had at the position in years. He also has a veteran offensive line that has the potential to keep him upright. Jeremiah Carothers is the mammoth, athletic headliner of the group. Then there's his brother, Elisha, Christian Good at tackle, Layton Schmick at center, Charlie Dib, Austin Coldren, Thomas Neilson and others. Ickes doesn't know who will be the starting five, but he could also utilize a rotation. Whoever it is, it's one of the bigger, stronger lines they've had in some time, which is a rookie QB's dream.