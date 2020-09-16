3 Things To Know

1. A new arsenal to work with: Last year's Shamrocks racked up a hearty 2,300 passing yards and nearly 1,500 rushing thanks to an RPO scheme that fully unleashed QB Danny Scott, RB Daniel Kosinski and receivers like D'Amonte Porter, Ryan Berrigan and Connor McCarthy. Points were no longer hard to come by. But all of those faces have graduated in the year of the pandemic, leaving head coach Todd Ryan to replace an explosive arsenal with new pieces. A cog from the 2019 group that's back, though, is Trey McAuliffe, who caught 22 passes for 458 yards and and five scores. He missed time with injuries last year, but the 'Rocks expect big things from him. Tyler Rossi, who is faster, but "not as shifty," as Kosinski, Ryan said, is the likely lead back. And Jason Wewer and Max Schlager should see more time out wide. The QB race is down to sophomores Cooper Manley — who got a quick taste of the varsity life last year — and Landon Kuntzleman, Ryan said. "We’ve changed up my quarterback manual knowing that I had these two [and some incoming freshman] … to really slow down their learning curve," Ryan said. "We really broke out the quarterback manual a lot better for them."