3 Things To Know

1. QB 1: Frank Gay named junior Landon Henline the starting quarterback Monday morning, just days before the Patriots are scheduled to face off against Hershey. It took a pair of scrimmages and an intense battle during an abbreviated offseason for the 6-foot-3 Henline to earn the nod over freshman Roman Jensen. “We wanted to see: could they command an offense?” Gay said of the pair before the veteran coach gave the starting nod to Henline. “Could they handle pressure? Could they be efficient? Our quarterbacks are going to be game managers, they are not going to be guys we have to rely on to win games. They are both brilliant kids in the classroom and on the field. Roman is a freshman coming up. He hasn’t seen a lot of big kids flying at him. It is just different. Landon, he played JV for us and did well, but then he broke his leg.”