3 Things To Know

3. Jacob's ladder to climb: Denniston also inherits a talented two-way player in Jacob Shermeyer, a running back/linebacker who has been with the program all four years. Two years ago, Shermeyer was one of the backs that attempted to replace Temple-bound Onasis Neely, one of the top backs in the state before his graduation. Shermeyer has put up a pair of 500-yard seasons since in the midst of the Panthers' retooling. "Jacob’s definitely the leader of the team. He’s a three-year starter, four-year letter winner, terrific young man," Denniston said. "High expectations for him. He’s run behind some very, very young lines the last couple of years." Now he's got one of the largest lines of his career to run behind, one that is 230-240 pounds across the board, his coach said. And the hope is with a new scheme and more experience, Shermeyer can explode with a big season. "We’re expecting a lot out of Jake," Denniston said. "He’s very versatile, we can play him at any running back position, we can play him out of the slot, we can play him out wide." Can't forget his playmaking on defense last year, where he racked up 105 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, caused two fumbles and picked off two passes.