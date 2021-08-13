3 former Philly cops charged with perjury in exonerated case

Wright's conviction was overturned, but former District Attorney Seth Williams' office moved to retry him in 2016 saying that other evidence showed he was an accomplice to the crime. He was acquitted in less than an hour by a jury.

During that retrial, issues around the officers’ testimony and their involvement in the case were revealed.

Krasner said Friday that Santiago and Devlin had coerced what was a clearly false confession from Wright, who was 20 at the time and had denied knowing anything about the crime. He said the pair had used “unlawful tactics in order to coerce Wright” into signing the confession, adding they had allegedly prevented him from reading what he had signed, had made false promises that he could go home if he signed the document and made violent threats toward him.

Krasner said the charges against Jastrzembski include allegations that he had lied under oath about finding bloody clothing that linked Wright to the crime while searching his room. Krasner said the clothes were actually found at the victim's house and had what is called “wearer” DNA, meaning the victim had worn them, not the killer.

Wright, who served 25 years for the crime and faced a potential death sentence, settled a lawsuit against the city for $9.8 million in 2018.