3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Bottom - $244,900

Welcome to this private white brick rancher with over 1 acre of ground. Nicely landscaped flat ground with mature decorative trees and easy to maintain. Oversized garage for a work area or storage. Huge basement with plenty of potential and extra bonus room for plenty of storage. Nice size kitchen with a bar area open to the dining area. Living room has a bay window, wood stove and beautiful textured ceilings. Home is equipped with a Generac generator. Newly remodeled main bathroom and graveled driveway. Come see this perfect home before its to late.

