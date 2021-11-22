3 Bedroom Home in New Cumberland - $189,900

Welcome to 1337 Brandt Ave in New Cumberland Boro and West Shore School District! This beautiful home is located on a spacious corner lot with mature trees and off-street parking. While touring, you with find 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1,100 sq ft of finished living space, and white oak hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. The full unfinished basement offers additional living space or storage space while the large 8 x 16 shed is perfect for your outdoor storage needs. The expansive two-level paver patio and large backyard are great for entertaining. Conveniently located near downtown New Cumberland, restaurants, shopping, and major interstates! Don't miss out on making this your next home!