Welcome to 1337 Brandt Ave in New Cumberland Boro and West Shore School District! This beautiful home is located on a spacious corner lot with mature trees and off-street parking. While touring, you with find 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1,100 sq ft of finished living space, and white oak hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. The full unfinished basement offers additional living space or storage space while the large 8 x 16 shed is perfect for your outdoor storage needs. The expansive two-level paver patio and large backyard are great for entertaining. Conveniently located near downtown New Cumberland, restaurants, shopping, and major interstates! Don't miss out on making this your next home!
3 Bedroom Home in New Cumberland - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Dauphin County woman faces charges after State Police at Carlisle said she ended up stealing two vehicles and led police on a high-speed pursuit.
Police also found multiple vape pens, full and empty THC cartridges and empty packaging in the center console of Nornhold's vehicle.
The Boiling Springs Civic Association on Thursday said it is canceling its annual tree lighting ceremony because of "impractical restrictions" on attendance.
The top two executives at Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system will leave their jobs, under resolutions approved by the system's board Thursday, amid two federal investigations.
The departures of Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz comes as the board transitions in four new members who were elected to the board earlier this month.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pregnant woman unloading presents from her own baby shower in northeast Philadelphia was confronted by someone who shot …
AG Josh Shapiro said Michael Schechterly, 58, of Newport, who is still an MDJ but will resign his position at the time of sentencing, was charged in November 2020.
A Dickinson Township man faces charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault after an eight-hour standoff with police Thursday.
Those who haven’t visited downtown Carlisle lately might be interested to learn that a new restaurant has opened where Carlisle Thai Cuisine once operated.
Weather permitting, work will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on northbound and southbound lanes. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed during the same hours on Tuesday.