 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in New Cumberland - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in New Cumberland - $189,900

Welcome to 1337 Brandt Ave in New Cumberland Boro and West Shore School District! This beautiful home is located on a spacious corner lot with mature trees and off-street parking. While touring, you with find 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1,100 sq ft of finished living space, and white oak hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. The full unfinished basement offers additional living space or storage space while the large 8 x 16 shed is perfect for your outdoor storage needs. The expansive two-level paver patio and large backyard are great for entertaining. Conveniently located near downtown New Cumberland, restaurants, shopping, and major interstates! Don't miss out on making this your next home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News