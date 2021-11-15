 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in New Cumberland - $149,900

Move-in ready condo close to all of the shopping, restaurants, parks, and nightlife that New Cumberland has to offer. Just minutes from downtown Harrisburg and major highways make this a great location for the everyday traveler or downtown employee. This 3 bed/1.5 bath home comes with an open kitchen/dining area, two dedicated parking spots, a brand new hot water heater, a newer thermostat, gas heat, and a recently built deck make this an attractive home to many. The basement is fully unfinished for plenty of storage or ready to be finished. Schedule your showing today!

