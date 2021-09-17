You can walk to it all at Tattersall, a new Charter Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg School District. Meet up with neighbors at the community fire pit in Overlook Preserve, take a walk to the local farm market for fresh produce or burn some energy at Loop Park, a 3-acre park with fitness stations and a wide-open playing field. The Harwood single-family home floorplan offers 2,188-2,929 sq ft of first-floor living with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room on one side and a separate laundry room on the other side leading to the 2-car garage on the other. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the full kitchen and breakfast area. Tucked away off the great room is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with a walk-in closet and a private Owner's Bath. The Harwood comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with finished gameroom or lower level retreat options. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath with an option to include an additional bed and bathroom. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $532,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Where it Stands: Owner plans new deli as work on Boiling Springs Tavern expected to continue for two years
The Boiling Springs Tavern may not fully reopen for another 2 1/2 years - with the possibility of partial reopenings during phases of construction - but owner Terry Rickert also has plans to open a deli down the street.
Prosecutors alleged that both men entered Capitol grounds.
Weather permitting, the contractor will close the right lane of northbound I-81 at mile marker 32.9 Tuesday.
A clerical error resulted in $1.14 million going to the wrong township and school district in Cumberland County
The error stemmed from a recent transaction involving the True Temper warehouse property – most of which is in Dickinson Township with a small portion in South Middleton Township.
Police said the group confronted a couple at a gas station in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in the early morning hours and assaulted them.
Tuesday night’s audience of around 75 filled the meeting room without wearing face coverings despite school board president John Rupp reminding them of the mandate.
North Middleton Township police said Frank Montalbo, 54, went off the road and hit a telephone pole.
Friday's Mid-Penn football game between Line Mountain and Boiling Springs has been canceled, according to a post on Line Mountain School District's Twitter page.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Upper Allen Township.
The ordinance gave officers an option to charge individuals at a summary rather than a misdemeanor level for the possession of marijuana.