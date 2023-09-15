The Abbey single-family home floorplan offers 2,059-3,295 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options, 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room directly off one side and beyond, a naturally lit great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, offering plenty of cabinet space, overflows into the great room and additional dining area. Tucked off the great room is the first-floor Owner's Retreat in the back of the home and features a large walk-in closet with private Owner's Bath. The Abbey comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with lower level retreat and gameroom finish options. The second floor features a versatile upper gallery space, 2 additional bedrooms, one with an oversized walk-in closet, and a full bath. This floorplan is available to build in Arcona Club, an exclusive area of the neighborhood with upcoming neighborhood pool and avenue for other fun events that neighbors are free to use anytime. Arcona includes nearly a dozen locally owned businesses right in the neighborhood along its tree-lined streets that you can walk to take a break and connect with friends new and old, including THEA, the Arcona Athletic Club, Shirley Rae's Ice Cream, Red Salon, The Studio by Absolute Pilates, Pure Gallery, Idea Coffee, Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden, Amore Pizza and Water Colours Interior Design.