The Deacon single-family home floorplan offers 2,484-3,947 sq ft of first-floor living space with 3 different elevation options, 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home is a welcoming entry with adjacent living room open to a formal dining room. Beyond is a naturally lit great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen with dine-in island and pantry offers plenty of cabinet space and overflows into the great room and breakfast area. Tucked off the great room is the first-floor Owner's Retreat in the back of the home and features a large walk-in closet with private Owner's Bath. A dedicated laundry room is off the Friend's Entry with garage access. The Deacon comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with a finished lower level option. The second floor features a versatile upper gallery space with gameroom, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is available to build in Arcona Club, an exclusive area of the neighborhood with upcoming neighborhood pool and avenue for other fun events that neighbors are free to use anytime. Arcona includes nearly a dozen locally owned businesses right in the neighborhood along its tree-lined streets that you can walk to take a break and connect with friends new and old, including THEA, the Arcona Athletic Club, Shirley Rae's Ice Cream, Red Salon, The Studio by Absolute Pilates, Pure Gallery, Idea Coffee, Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden, Amore Pizza and Water Colours.