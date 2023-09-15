The Potter single-family home floorplan offers 2,463-3,462 sq ft of first-floor living with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-4 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, an open entryway with adjacent living room offers incredible sightlines into the great room and dining room. Directly off the entry is a private first-floor Owner's Retreat with 2 walk-in closets, secluded Owner's Bath and ample natural light. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the dining room and gourmet kitchen. A rear loading garage connects to the kitchen through a functional Friend's Entry and hidden laundry room. Upstairs offers a flexible upper gallery space with 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is available to build in Arcona Club, an exclusive area of the neighborhood with upcoming neighborhood pool and avenue for other fun events that neighbors are free to use anytime. Arcona includes nearly a dozen locally owned businesses right in the neighborhood along its tree-lined streets that you can walk to take a break and connect with friends new and old, including THEA, the Arcona Athletic Club, Shirley Rae's Ice Cream, Red Salon, The Studio by Absolute Pilates, Pure Gallery, Idea Coffee, Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden, Amore Pizza and Water Colours Interior Design.