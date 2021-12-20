3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $505,990

You can walk to it all at Tattersall, a new Charter Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg School District. Meet up with neighbors at the community fire pit in Overlook Preserve, take a walk to the local farm market for fresh produce or burn some energy at Loop Park, a 3-acre park with fitness stations and a wide-open playing field. The Ashburn single-family home floorplan offers 2,708-4,073 sq ft of first-floor living with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room on one side and a dedicated laundry room on the other side. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the full kitchen and breakfast area. Tucked away off the great room is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with a spacious walk-in closet and a private Owner's Bath with direct access to the laundry room. A 2-car garage is connected to the home through a dedicated friend's entry off the kitchen. The Ashburn comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with a finished lower level option. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery and loft space with two bedrooms, game room and full bath with an option to convert the game room into an additional bedroom.