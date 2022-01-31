This stately 2100+ square foot home has everything.. The 2-car, alley load garage enters into a mudroom, with the option to add built in lockers or a slider to a covered stoop. A vaulted ceiling in the foyer opens into dramatic 2-story ceilings in the great room with optional fireplace. The first-floor owners suite offers a private bathroom and expansive closet and is conveniently located near the laundry room. The open kitchen design provides plenty of counter-top space and opens into the dining room, perfect for entertaining guests. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, with the option to add a loft. (See Community Sales Manager for details.)
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $502,600
Officials said they believe the fire started on an exterior porch on the third floor of the building and then moved indoors. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire was advanced.
Cumberland County facing litany of staffing problems at Claremont with controversy over Allaire's temporary employees
Many of the issues with the planned transition of Claremont to Allaire were on display at January’s Claremont board meeting, the first public discussion of the matter in two months by commissioners.
Carlisle Police seek man placing "inflammatory and intimidating" stickers on college's Jewish life center
Police said a suspicious male was observed near the building around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Board members Terry Draper, Bill Hartman and Bethanne Sellers voted against lifting the mask mandate. They were opposed by Berry, Brad Group, Tony Lucido, Robin Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner.
"I just love to compete, and when the girls or the guys gave me that hope, it was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s just forget about yesterday and figure out the next game.’ And we did that.” Carlisle coach Greg Clippinger
Coroner Charley Hall said a white Jeep Cherokee left the highway on the right side and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a pedestrian crash and tools stolen from two construction sites in South Middleton Township.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Cumberland County.
The white and stone building with a red roof that stands on the south end of the lake dates back to about 1784, when it was constructed as a grist mill to produce food for workers at the iron works.
Newville Borough Police (717-776-5513)