3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $473,990

The Harwood single-family home floorplan offers 2,188-2,929 sq ft of first-floor living with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room on one side and a separate laundry room on the other side leading to the 2-car garage on the other. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the full kitchen and breakfast area. Tucked away off the great room is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with a walk-in closet and a private Owner's Bath. The Harwood comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with finished gameroom or lower level retreat options. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath with an option to include an additional bed and bathroom. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.