3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $471,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Stewart townhome floorplan offers 1,974-2,359 sq ft of low maintenance living with 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. A large kitchen is the centerpiece of your main living floor with a dining room with balcony access on one side and a light filled great room on the otherside in the back of the home. The lower level with entry porch provides a welcoming and spacious entry for guests. Multiple storage spaces, a large entry, 2-car garage and dedicated study or bed/bath combo finish out the lower level. The upper floor features an Owner's Retreat with a large walk-in closet and private Owner's Bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with full bath, dedicated laundry closet and ample hall and bedroom closet space finish out the upper floor. The Stewart floorplan is available with our move in ready homes.