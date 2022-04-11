3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $471,400

One of our most popular models and for good reason!. This house has curb appeal and it doesn't stop with the exterior. Interior is well-appointed with a first-floor owner's suite, vaulted great room that flows into an eat-in kitchen with generous pantry, cabinets, and counter space. Formal dining room and study flank a traditional foyer with view of the 2-story great room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
A social media comment picked up by Democrats may have been made on a private Facebook page using a private account, but state Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, said she publicly stands by her words.
The coroner's office said Joseph Pentz, 32, of Etters, and Jessica McCulloch, 36, of New Cumberland, both died of gunshot wounds to the head.
Officials said Cumberland County Dispatch received a call for the incident at approximately 6:15 a.m. and responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Bridge Street.
Cumberland County announced that it will make permanent polling place changes in seven precincts, as well as two temporary changes for the primary.
Carlisle man donates items and honors father in new sports exhibit at Cumberland County Historical Society
"I think this exhibit is going to be a really great way for the community to come together and start new conversations and really to reminisce, and come together and tell their own stories," Museum Curator Rachel Knapp said.
State police said they were assisting with the investigation and a shooter “has fled the school.” There was no further information about the suspect.
With cases of COVID-19 in the single digits, Easter egg hunts are making a comeback this year across Cumberland County.
Red Land grad Benny Montgomery assigned to Colorado Rockies' Single-A affiliate to start 2022 season
Five athletes with ties to local teams are set to embark on their 2022 season in the minor leagues in the coming days, including Red Land graduate Benny Montgomery.
South Middleton School Board approves resolution in support of proposed land acquisition near high school campus
The South Middleton School Board voted 8-1 Monday for a resolution supporting the acquisition of five acres adjoining the main district campus in Boiling Springs.
The laughs, the players she coached and the relationships she forged will be many of the things Big Spring head field hockey coach Angie Noreika will miss. After seven seasons, she's resigned as skipper of the Bulldog program.