3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $471,400

One of our most popular models and for good reason!. This house has curb appeal and it doesn't stop with the exterior. Interior is well-appointed with a first-floor owner's suite, vaulted great room that flows into an eat-in kitchen with generous pantry, cabinets, and counter space. Formal dining room and study flank a traditional foyer with view of the 2-story great room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)