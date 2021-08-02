3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $465,800

Welcome to Westhaven in Silver Spring Township and Cumberland Valley Schools. 15 large home sites all around a half an acre, with custom homes built by Martin Homes. The Solitude model is a spacious one-story home, 2,224 sqft, 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. This model features a beautiful open floor plan with a fireplace and backyard patio, great for hosting! Customize this home to be yours with the option of hardwood, tile or carpet floors, granite kitchen countertops and cultured marble vanity tops. A great location, close to all the shopping and restaurants that the Carlisle Pike offers and just minutes away from the CV high school campus. Contact agent for more information! Price may vary based on selected lot. Lot prices starting at $127,500.