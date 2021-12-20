3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $462,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Potter single-family home floorplan offers 2,463-3,462 sq ft of first-floor living with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-4 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, an open entryway with adjacent living room offers incredible sightlines into the great room and dining room. Directly off the entry is a private first-floor Owner's Retreat with 2 walk-in closets, secluded Owner's Bath and ample natural light. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the dining room and gourmet kitchen. A rear loading garage connects to the kitchen through a functional Friend's Entry and hidden laundry room. Upstairs offers a flexible upper gallery space with 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is available to build in Union Lawn at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture on Union Lawn, almost an acre of preserved green space right in your front yard and just steps away from Arcona Swim Club.