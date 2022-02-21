This spacious, end-of-row townhome offers over 2,400 sq feet and open living areas.. A 2-car garage with mudroom entry opens to the foyer as well as the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the sunny breakfast area, which then flows to the family room with optional cathedral ceiling. The Cheshire features a large island in the kitchen that provides additional food prep/eat-in space. A formal dining room graces the first floor, just next to the foyer, but with convenient access from the kitchen. The first floor owners suite with private bathroom and closet is tucked away in its own corner of the home. On the second floor, a loft adds flexible living space; 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are also located on the second floor. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $458,900
