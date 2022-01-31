3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $453,900

This spacious, end-of-row townhome offers nearly 2,400 square feet and sweeping open living areas.. A 2-car garage with mudroom entry opens to the kitchen, with an island for additional food prep/eat-in space. The kitchen is open to the sunny breakfast area, which then flows to the family room with optional cathedral ceiling. The Freemont features a formal dining room, which can optionally be designed as a study, just next to the foyer. The spacious first floor owners suite with private bathroom and closet is tucked away in its own corner of the home. On the second floor, a loft adds flexible living space; 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are also located on the second floor. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)