 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $453,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $453,900

This spacious, end-of-row townhome offers nearly 2,400 square feet and sweeping open living areas.. A 2-car garage with mudroom entry opens to the kitchen, with an island for additional food prep/eat-in space. The kitchen is open to the sunny breakfast area, which then flows to the family room with optional cathedral ceiling. The Freemont features a formal dining room, which can optionally be designed as a study, just next to the foyer. The spacious first floor owners suite with private bathroom and closet is tucked away in its own corner of the home. On the second floor, a loft adds flexible living space; 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are also located on the second floor. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News