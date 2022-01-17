3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $452,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Harrison townhome floorplan offers 2,293-2,317 sq ft of low maintenance living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. Inside, a large entry welcomes you into the home with a lower level study and direct garage access to an oversized 2-car garage. The main floor features a great room with balcony access and dedicated dining room open to the gourmet kitchen with dine-in prep island and plenty of cabinet space. Tucked off the kitchen is a dedicated laundry room. The upper floor features 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms including a dedicated Owner's Retreat with a large walk-in closet and private Owner's Bathroom with large double vanity. The Harrison floorplan is available with our move in ready homes.