One of our most popular models and for good reason!. This house has curb appeal and it doesn't stop with the exterior. Interior is well-appointed with a first-floor owner's suite, vaulted great room that flows into an eat-in kitchen with generous pantry, cabinets, and counter space. Formal dining room and study flank a traditional foyer with view of the 2-story great room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $451,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Police at Carlisle reported Wednesday that two people were serious injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 that tied up traffic Tuesday early afternoon.
Five local high school football teams looked to extend their respective seasons Friday in the District 3 playoffs.
The ordinance has been in the works for more than two years and was to have been up for a vote in April 2020. But it was delayed as the borough dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penn State doctors: Breakthrough COVID cases unlikely to turn severe; high percentage of deaths in region are unvaccinated patients
"I've seen one or two (breakthrough) patients end up in the ICU, but even then it's for a short time," Dr. Mohammad Ali said, adding that he has not seen any of those patients die from the infection.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Piluso accuses the company of consumer fraud and other wrongful actions related to the jackpot she was told she had won while playing on her cellphone.
Boiling Springs’ football team wore its all-gold uniforms Friday night, and by the end of Friday’s District 3 Class 3A semifinal against Hambu…
Here’s a breakdown of each Sentinel-area school’s quarterfinal or semifinal matchup this week under the Friday night lights:
News outlets from across the country are reporting widespread outages with Comcast Xfinity services.
Police on Thursday reported they are looking for Heather Crawford, 35, whose address is unknown, on charges of felony statutory sexual assault and sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent assault.
The 4-1 ruling comes in a case brought on by parents of school children in a number of districts, including West York Area School District, in which arguments were made back on Oct. 20.