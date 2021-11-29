 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $450,300

Convenient first-floor living with a charming exterior design, including a welcoming front porch.. The Answorth features an open floor plan, a 2-car, alley load garage with mudroom entry, and a second-floor with loft space and 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. The owners suite is situated in its own corner of the house, with a private bathroom and expansive closet. The kitchen, dining room, and living room share an open floor plan for ease of entertaining and relaxing. Explore all the options available to make the Answorth model suit your personal needs! (See Community Sales Manager for details.)

