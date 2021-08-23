You can walk to it all at Tattersall, a new Charter Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg School District. Meet up with neighbors at the community fire pit in Overlook Preserve, take a walk to the local farm market for fresh produce or burn some energy at Loop Park, a 3-acre park with fitness stations and a wide-open playing field. The Harwood single-family home floorplan offers 2,188-2,929 sq ft of first-floor living with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a formal room on one side and a separate laundry room on the other side leading to the 2-car garage on the other. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the full kitchen and breakfast area. Tucked away off the great room is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with a walk-in closet and a private Owner's Bath. The Harwood comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with finished gameroom or lower level retreat options. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath with an option to include an additional bed and bathroom. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $449,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wetzel was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Here’s a look at coronavirus cases among children in Cumberland County.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a man finding a person attempting to saw off his vehicle's catalytic converter, as well as assault arrests in Cumberland County.
Corman said Mastriano issued letters to Pa. counties without getting approval from the Republican caucus and “scared off” the counties.
The South Middleton School Board voted Monday to begin the academic year with mandatory masking in place, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers locally as well as school outbreaks around the nation.
Carlisle Area School Board voted 8-1 Thursday to approve a health and safety plan for 2021-22. Board members took no action to rescind a controversial mask mandate.
Today's police log includes a found dog and theft.
DOH: 54 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday; hospitalizations increase fifth straight day
The southcentral region reported 352 cases Tuesday, with eight of the region's 13 counties showing double-digit increases and four counties showing increases of 50 or more cases.
The investigation led to the division’s recovery of $165,653 in back wages for 3,314 workers at 192 stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
Title IX complaints said to be filed against schools including Messiah University as part of religious exemption suit
Hunter et. al. v. U.S. Department of Education is a class-action suit by students who say they have been harmed by anti-LGBTQ policies at religious colleges and universities.