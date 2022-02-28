 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $441,400

  • Updated
This stately 2100+ square foot home has everything.. The 2-car, alley load garage enters into a mudroom, with the option to add built in lockers or a slider to a covered stoop. A vaulted ceiling in the foyer opens into dramatic 2-story ceilings in the great room with optional fireplace. The first-floor owners suite offers a private bathroom and expansive closet and is conveniently located near the laundry room. The open kitchen design provides plenty of counter-top space and opens into the dining room, perfect for entertaining guests. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, with the option to add a loft. (See Community Sales Manager for details.)

