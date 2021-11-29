 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $440,400

This comfortable one-story, 2000+ sq ft home features a front porch, 2-car alley load garage with mudroom entry, side patio or optional outdoor living area, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.. Optional gas fireplace in the living room, plenty of natural light in the dining room, and a convenient owners suite with an expansive closet, and a private bathroom. Open kitchen with large center island provides easy access to dining room and living room. (See Community Sales Manager for details.)

