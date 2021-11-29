3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $438,200

A welcoming front porch invites you in to the 2-story foyer of this craftsman style home.. With over 2,500 sq. Ft. Of living space, this open floor plan includes a formal dining room and flex room. The kitchen is open to the living room with optional fireplace and sunny breakfast area. The 2nd floor features a loft area, 2 bedrooms and owner's suite with private bath and expansive closet. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details).