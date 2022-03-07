 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $436,200

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $436,200

The convenience of first-floor living fused with style and class.. The stately owners suite is privately tucked away featuring an expansive closet. Enhance your owners retreat with optional tray ceiling, soaking tub and separate tile shower. The eat-in kitchen features a pantry, abundant cabinet and counter space. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for March 1

Sentinel police log for March 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a man throwing large stones through restaurant windows in Middlesex and a large amount of marijuana seized during a traffic stop on I-81.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News