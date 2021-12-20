3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $432,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Hyatt single family home floorplan offers 2,480-3,390 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access and breakfast area. A rear detached garage comes standard with the option to add The Spot addition to connect it to the home through the Friend's Entry. The Hyatt comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage space with a finished gameroom option. Upstairs is an upper gallery space with dedicated laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an Owner's Retreat in the back of the home with 2 large walk-in closets and Owner's Bath. This floorplan is available to build in Union Lawn at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture on Union Lawn, almost an acre of preserved green space right in your front yard and steps away from Arcona Swim Club.