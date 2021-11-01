 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $429,990

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $429,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Landau single-family home floorplan offers 2,112 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms attached 2-car garage and two different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home, the entry has a powder room and beyond a kitchen with large dine-in island and dining room open to the great room. The Owner's Retreat is tucked off the great room and features a private Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. Off the kitchen is a dedicated Friend's Entry with laundry closet connecting the 2-car garage to the home. The second floor has two bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and a full bath. This floorplan is available with one move in ready home in Grove Court at Arcona West, where you'll discover an exclusive area of the neighborhood featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Cedar Run Trail will connect Arcona West to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tales from the Old Graveyard in Carlisle

Tales from the Old Graveyard in Carlisle

There have been times in Carlisle history when the Old Graveyard has been compared to Westminster Abbey in terms of the number of influential and important people buried there. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News