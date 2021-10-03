You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Reynolds carriage home floorplan offers 2,175 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garage. The spacious entry welcomes you into the home with a private study tucked off of it in the front of the home. Beyond the entry is a gourmet kitchen with prep island and walk-in pantry. The kitchen is open to both the formal dining room and great room creating an open living space perfect for entertaining. A laundry room is hidden away off the kitchen. Tucked off the great room is a private first-floor Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. In the back of the home off the great room is a private fully fenced in garden style backyard with patio. The second floor includes two additional bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, along with a full bath and large conditioned storage space. This floorplan is available with our move in ready homes in Grove Court at Arcona West, where you'll discover an exclusive area of the neighborhood featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Cedar Run Trail will connect Arcona West to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $425,990
