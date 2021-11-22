You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Harrison townhome floorplan offers 2,293-2,317 sq ft of low maintenance living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. Inside, a large entry welcomes you into the home with a lower level study and direct garage access to an oversized 2-car garage. The main floor features a great room with balcony access and dedicated dining room open to the gourmet kitchen with dine-in prep island and plenty of cabinet space. Tucked off the kitchen is a dedicated laundry room. The upper floor features 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms including a dedicated Owner's Retreat with a large walk-in closet and private Owner's Bathroom with large double vanity. The Harrison floorplan is available with our move in ready homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $425,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Dauphin County woman faces charges after State Police at Carlisle said she ended up stealing two vehicles and led police on a high-speed pursuit.
Police also found multiple vape pens, full and empty THC cartridges and empty packaging in the center console of Nornhold's vehicle.
The Boiling Springs Civic Association on Thursday said it is canceling its annual tree lighting ceremony because of "impractical restrictions" on attendance.
The top two executives at Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system will leave their jobs, under resolutions approved by the system's board Thursday, amid two federal investigations.
The departures of Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz comes as the board transitions in four new members who were elected to the board earlier this month.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pregnant woman unloading presents from her own baby shower in northeast Philadelphia was confronted by someone who shot …
AG Josh Shapiro said Michael Schechterly, 58, of Newport, who is still an MDJ but will resign his position at the time of sentencing, was charged in November 2020.
A Dickinson Township man faces charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault after an eight-hour standoff with police Thursday.
Those who haven’t visited downtown Carlisle lately might be interested to learn that a new restaurant has opened where Carlisle Thai Cuisine once operated.
Weather permitting, work will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on northbound and southbound lanes. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed during the same hours on Tuesday.